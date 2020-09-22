Diaspora Groups Come Together in Solidarity With Umar Khalid

On Sunday, 20 September, several diaspora groups from across the world came together virtually to call "for a judge-led independent investigation into the 2020 Delhi riots, and a halt on political persecution and state-sanctioned abuse against dissenting voices."

The event was hosted by Global Indian Progressive Alliance, Hindus for Human Rights, Voices Against Fascism in India, Young India, Students Against Hindutva Ideology (SAHI), The Polis Project, among others.

They were joined by guest speakers Sitaram Yechury, former Rajya Sabha Member & CPI(M) leader, and Harsh Mander, an author, human rights activist and researcher.