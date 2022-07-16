'Community Over Competition': The Desi Podcasts in the US Shattering Stereotypes
These bold podcasts are making a dent in the space originally crowded by White voices.
Burdened at times with the label of being a model minority, the Indian American community has not often had the chance to discuss the challenges accompanying their accomplishments, especially when it comes to their struggles with multiple identities and first-generation complexities.
This void is being filled by Indian American podcasts, popularly known as ‘Desi’ podcasts, which are causing a ripple not only among the Indian American listeners in the US but also generating a keen interest among the diaspora listeners in other continents.
The Desi podcast scene in the US has witnessed a sudden spur in the last two years. The uptick in the numbers of podcasts and listeners since 2019 confirms a craving for conversations that go beyond the initial euphoria of rejoicing Indians climbing to the top in multiple professional arenas.
Three bold podcasts that are making a dent in the space originally crowded by White voices are That Desi Spark, South Asian Trailblazers, and Loudmouth Ladkis.
'First in the Space': That Desi Spark
When hosts of That Desi Spark, Annika Sharma and Nehal Tenany, started their podcast in 2019 they had no idea that they would become pioneers and an inspiration to other Brown voices in the country. In their first season, they focused on women and were unafraid to take on areas whispered about but not openly discussed in Indian American circles. They discussed not only difficult topics like dating, eating disorders, domestic abuse, and drug addiction but also tabooed ones like sex, infertility, and miscarriages.
From their second season, they broadened the scope and brought in guests and celebrities. They discussed wider topics like race, mental health, and increasing Indian representation in different fields. They invited Richa Moorjani, the star of the Netflix show developed by Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever, to discuss Indian American representation in entertainment. They also transcended borders and had Shaili Chopra, the founder of SheThePeople.TV as a guest to discuss women’s rights.
Sharma and Tenany discussed their podcast and the overall Desi podcast scene in the US with The Quint: “We started with listeners only in the US but now audience from 35 countries listen to us,” commented Tenany. As they made their podcast available across different platforms, they grew organically.
When asked what made their podcast work for the audience, Sharma pointed out, “A couple of things worked in our favour. We were lucky to be first in the space, we have been consistent and always an open book, and decided early on that we will have a wide range of issues instead of becoming a niche podcast.”
Doing their seventh season right now, Sharma mentioned that the age difference of seven years between her and Tenany has uniquely helped the show spool in diverse age groups.
Regarding the amazing shift taking place in the podcast ecosystem, both Sharma and Tenany said they felt optimistic. “In the grand scheme of podcasting, more Desi podcasts means more representation and democratisation of the digital space,” said Tenany. Sharma added, “The pandemic gave Indian Americans more time to ponder and hit different angles that resonated with the diasporic audience.”
'No Linear Path to Success': The South Asian Trailblazers
Another podcast making waves right now is the South Asian Trailblazers, hosted by Simi Shah.
The podcast launched in 2020 is just starting its fifth season. While That Desi Spark covers a broad range, Trailblazers occupies a niche. It dives deep into the journeys of trailblazing South Asians. It digs into the leaders’ lives to look for traditional as well as non-traditional paths to a successful career. Shah told The Quint, "What we are trying to establish through this kind of storytelling is that there is no linear path to success."
The podcast now has a listenership in 123 countries and has had more than 20,000 listens from not only young folks but also parents who are trying to understand the unconventional and new career tracks developing now.
When asked how she chose the stories, she said, "I start with a lot of research through LinkedIn and other sources. There are many success stories among Indian Americans but I go for those that are dynamic and inspiring. Now that the show has many followers, it gets up to five pitches a week from PR firms and individuals.”
Shah has sat down with NRI pioneers such as Dr Sreekanth Chaguturu, the chief medical officer at CVS Health who has had a unique trajectory as a physician, academic, and business leader. She has also had as a guest Sunaina Tuteja, the chief innovation officer of the Federal Reserve, who might be one of the future architects of the US Central banking system.
'A Passion Project Turned National Project': The Loudmouth Ladkis
Another niche podcast that is playing a crucial role in providing an instant community and a safe space for those who feel isolated despite being embedded in the diverse Indian American community is the Loudmouth Ladkis, hosted by Saniya Soni and Sapna Ramappa.
The podcast explores the intersection between Desi and western culture with an emphasis on mental health. Starting in 2019, it has had the destigmatising of mental health among the South Asian community as its main aim.
The young duo is unflinching in their approach when they discuss issues often brushed under the rug. After a hiatus, they are starting their sixth season soon.
"As we have matured, so has our show. Initially, we covered topics like navigating multiple identities, self-care during COVID, and, culturally responsive therapy. Now as we apply to graduate school and enter the professional domain, we will be focusing on how to advocate for self in the workplace," Ramappa told The Quint.
"It started as a passion project but soon turned into a national project and now has an international audience as well," said Soni. “So, from season 3 we have tried to take feedback from the listeners and chosen our topics accordingly.”
When asked what made their show click they pointed out that despite their spunky name and unapologetic take, they recognise that having a platform like this is a privilege so, they have made sure that they maintained intellectual humility, leaving the more technical discussions to the experts in the field of mental health. “Being a loudmouth doesn’t mean being tactless,” said Ramappa.
They look at the increase in the number of Desi podcasts as a good sign. “There is such a saturation of White podcasts yet no one minds it, so why shouldn’t there be multiple Desi podcasts? We uphold the idea of community over competition,” they said.
How the Desi Podcasters Have Dealt With Criticism
Shah has an interesting take on the broadening Desi podcast scene. “With the increase of the Indian American wallet size and their numbers, it is natural that there will be multiple podcasts on a range of issues, from lifestyle, and cultural shows to professional ones. I feel we are just scratching the surface but some that started as pandemic projects discontinued soon after. I keep telling aspiring content creators and hosts to have fun. If it becomes just too much work then they lose the interest to continue.”
While all three of these podcasts have a good fan following in the Indian American community, they have faced criticism from certain sections after specific episodes.
That Desi Spark episode on Hindu-Muslim relationships brought in some criticism from the audience. Even the South Asian Trailblazers’ live episode with Indian Matchmaking star Aparna Shewakramani drew some questions from the fans. Shah admits that she has not faced much backlash because her show is mostly about diverse career paths and doesn’t bring up social issues that deeply. “My audience has been mostly supportive and at the most surprised at the choices made by the guests.”
Sharma and Tenany, meanwhile, when faced with criticism have never backed away from apologising respectfully to their audience. “It has also taught us to do more careful research into our topics,” they added.
Soni and Ramappa have faced backlash when they have discussed topics like depression and suicide and so are extra careful about having a balanced approach. "Having a research background helps. We spend a lot of time looking into the background information and providing resources that have been double-checked."
It is the implicit culture of remaining silent when it comes to tabooed topics that have made young adults growing up in the Indian American community feel isolated. As more podcasts are created by people of Indian origin, a tectonic shift begins in the mindset of the community, slowly but surely, and provides a safe space for Desis to express themselves.
