'Community Over Competition': The Desi Podcasts in the US Shattering Stereotypes

When asked what made their podcast work for the audience, Sharma pointed out, “A couple of things worked in our favour. We were lucky to be first in the space, we have been consistent and always an open book, and decided early on that we will have a wide range of issues instead of becoming a niche podcast.”

Doing their seventh season right now, Sharma mentioned that the age difference of seven years between her and Tenany has uniquely helped the show spool in diverse age groups.

Regarding the amazing shift taking place in the podcast ecosystem, both Sharma and Tenany said they felt optimistic. “In the grand scheme of podcasting, more Desi podcasts means more representation and democratisation of the digital space,” said Tenany. Sharma added, “The pandemic gave Indian Americans more time to ponder and hit different angles that resonated with the diasporic audience.”