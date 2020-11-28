A Lonely Thanksgiving: Desi Docs Forgo Family Calls to Fight COVID

Dr Akhil Wadhera, is a former president of AAPI, the San Francisco Bay Area chapter of AAPI and a dermatologist at Kaiser Permanente Medical Group. A Delhi College of Engineering graduate, he came to the US to complete his Masters in Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

His calling was medicine. He followed his heart, joined medical school, and is now an eminent Silicon Valley doctor. Examining patients who have to remove masks to show Dr Wadhera their skin problems around nose or mouth, puts him and his family at a risk of infection.

His wife Dr Rubica Wadhera is a family medicine physician. The doctor couple and their two children have only been able to meet Dr Akhil Wadhera’s mother from a distance, for the fear of bringing the virus from their clinics to her.

“Diwali was hard, Karwachauth was hard. Like other Indian families, ours is a close-knit family, with my mother being very fond of grandchildren. My two brothers’ families and we used to have potlucks, share food, now none of that is happening. We would have ideally like to have my mother stay with us during this holiday season. But because of the fear of infection, she is at my brother’s place and we speak via zoom,” he said.