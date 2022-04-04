'Can Be Cool & Classical': Meet Indian American Carnatic Musician Aditya Prakash

"When I was 13, 14, or 15, Pandit Ravi Shankar – I used to call him Guruji – lived in Encinitas, California, which is not far from Los Angeles. He really encourages artists. When I was 15, he called my parents and asked them if I could prepare a set of 20-30 minutes at his house. When I went there, I got nervous, there were quite a lot of people, some legendary Hindustan musicians, some American people, a really diverse audience. But he (Ravi Shankar) was so engaging, warm, and humble," he says.

Aditya Prakash Ensemble – Coming Together of Jazz and Carnatic Music

In college at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Aditya founded the Aditya Prakash Ensemble with his friends – a group that frames his emotive Carnatic vocal style around jazz instrumentation.

His time at UCLA studying music and founding his ensemble became the perfect vehicle to straddle two deep music cultures.