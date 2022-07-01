Boris Johnson Says Jagtar Johal Has Been 'Arbitrarily' Detained by Indian Govt

The Indian government has alleged his role in the targeted killings of people affiliated with the RSS from April 2016 to October 2017.

It said that Johal's arrest and detention were based on "sufficient prosecutable evidence."

The problem is that the "sufficient prosecutable evidence" has not led to the commencement of a trial against him. Even the charges are yet to be framed by the court, despite Jagtar Johal being locked up for four and a half years.

On 4 November 2017, Jagtar Johal was out shopping with his wife and his cousin. They were travelling by car in Jalandhar when it was intercepted and stopped at a busy road. He was taken out of the car, hooded, and then taken away, according to his brother, Gurpreet Johal.