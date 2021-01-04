It’s Love Actually, Say These Black-Indian Couples in America

In this eye-opening conversation with two young couples I hear first-hand the story of being in a Black-Indian relationship in 2020.

Leah Cliatt (a Gujarati American) and her husband, Kendall Cliatt’s (a Black American doctor) love story is filmy – her parents had arranged marriage plans for her with an Indian-American doctor, when Kendall romantically swooped in to change things. But the Bollywood fun stops there and harsh reality surfaces of how anti-Black prejudices still run deep in the Indian diaspora. “I knew what my mother thought about ‘American culture’ and Black people in particular so I didn’t introduce Kendall to them for a year,” Leah says.