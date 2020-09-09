Beyoncé Sharma Jayegi. For Real.

Ek ladka. Ek ladki. Ek maha delusion.



It is 2020, and with #BlackOutTuesday smattered all over their Instagram pages, or at least squeezed between essential lockdown mopping-moping videos, Bollywood finally seems to have arrived. Further, with celebrities suddenly growing a conscience, and dissing the Fair and Lovely business, it only made sense for the business to rechristen itself.

Cut to the entry of the all new “Glow and Lovely” packed with the goodness of performative woke culture, and carefully handpicked hypocrisy extracts. Much like Bollywood itself.

Just when we thought the film industry would have learned a lesson, and in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement is ready to turn over a new, inclusive leaf, they springed yet another affirmation on us – Beyoncé Sharma Jayegi.



Yep, that’s the song Ishan Thakkar and Ananya Pandey are seen unapologetically frolicking to in bright, sequinned costumes, while the world is busy fostering an emerging, dynamic, unrelenting discourse on colourism.

‘Beyoncé Sharma Jayegi'’ is the first song of Ishaan Khatter, and Ananya Panday starrer, 'Khaali Peeli'’. It has been written by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar, sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan, and has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar.