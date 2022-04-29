'Anti-Muslim Rhetoric': Why Indian- Singaporean Author Declined PM Modi's Invite

Balli Kaur Jaswal, a Singaporean novelist of Indian origin, declined an invitation from PM Narendra Modi on Thursday, 28 April, for a meeting of prominent Sikh personalities.

"Thank you for this invitation to join a global Sikh contingent to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. I will decline, as PM Modi's anti-Muslim rhetoric and actions go against my personal values, and the tenets of my Sikh faith," she wrote on a post shared on Instagram.

The prime minister is hosting a Sikh delegation at his residence on Friday around 5:30pm in which he will make an address as well.