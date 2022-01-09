This 9-Year-Old is Winning Hearts With His 'Loving Library' For COVID Patients

Anaik Singh Sachdev is one of the millions in the world whose family members got infected with COVID-19.

In his case, it was his grandmother who got admitted to the hospital.

"I'd face time her and I could see that she had nothing to do."

Anaik, therefore, got her books to read so that she could pass her time.

What started out as something he'd do just for his grandmother went on to become a huge social initiative called "Anaik's Loving Library", in which hospitalised COVID patients were provided books by him so that they could escape their loneliness.

Its popularity exploded on the internet when Anaik got featured on TheEllenShow in appreciation for the good work that he is doing.