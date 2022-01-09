This 9-Year-Old is Winning Hearts With His 'Loving Library' For COVID Patients
Anaik Sachdev, a Sikh American, has been giving books to COVID patients and others to help them pass their time.
Anaik Singh Sachdev is one of the millions in the world whose family members got infected with COVID-19.
In his case, it was his grandmother who got admitted to the hospital.
"I'd face time her and I could see that she had nothing to do."
Anaik, therefore, got her books to read so that she could pass her time.
What started out as something he'd do just for his grandmother went on to become a huge social initiative called "Anaik's Loving Library", in which hospitalised COVID patients were provided books by him so that they could escape their loneliness.
Its popularity exploded on the internet when Anaik got featured on TheEllenShow in appreciation for the good work that he is doing.
'Selfless Giving '
The concept of 'Sewa' in Sikhism inspired Anaik to start this initiative.
"It means selfless giving. Give without expecting anything in return. It makes me really happy that I am helping someone with Sewa."
He further went on to say that he didn't want anything in return from those he was helping.
"I want to help them, and that makes my heart grow bigger. When other people feel happy, that makes me feel more happy."
Anaik's Loving Library has expanded its operations, and is not just about helping COVID patients anymore (which was his main goal in 2020).
During the second year of his library, he went on to help homeless people and even those affected by the tornado in Western Kentucky.
It doesn't end there. In January 2022, his initiative is going to "help the paediatric burn unit."
"Kids who got burnt and who go to the hospital, we're going to be collecting kids books for them."
'India, Europe, Australia'
When asked about the future of Anaik's Loving Library, he said that his dream is to expand it and he wants loving libraries to come up in different parts of the world.
"My dream for Loving Library is to send it through the whole world like India, Europe, Australia."
"The more kids in loving library, the better it is!"
Anaik loves reading books, obviously. He prefers non-fiction over fiction because 'there is a lot in the world to know about'.
He is also an aspiring rapper, and has written quite a few raps about his loving library.
"I donate books to those in need! Helping other is a good deed! Good deed, good deed..."
The link to donate to his fundraiser is available on Anaik's Loving Library's Facebook and Instagram page.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.