WhatsApp New Sticker Pack, Wallpaper Dimming Toggle Tipped in Beta

WhatsApp is reported to add several updates to its wallpapers and also introduce a new stock pack called Usagyuun, reported NDTV. The report cites WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta.

According to the report, the new sticker pack was found in the latest WhatsApp 2.20.200.6 beta for Android and has been created by Quan Inc. The size of the sticker pack is listed to be at 3.5 MB.