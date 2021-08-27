What is a Smart Ball? Does it Play Differently to a Standard Cricket Ball?

Today's cricket is influenced by several technological aids — be it the Snick-o-Meter, Hotspot, Ultra-Edge, Hawkeye, Spider Cams, speed guns, LED wickets, or the stump microphones. The latest addition to this list is going to be the Smart Ball.

Smart Ball enables data and information to flow from inside the ball that’s being bowled to a set of computers on the sidelines, to help translate the performance and assist the broadcast.

Interestingly, the Kookaburra Smart Ball will make its debut at this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which gets underway in St Kitts & Nevis on 26 August.