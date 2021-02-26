Twitter’s Super Follow Feature Will Allow Creators To Earn Money
This new feature will allow creators to earn money by providing exclusive content to their subscribers.
American micro-blogging site Twitter announced a new ‘Super Follow’ feature in its Analyst event. The new feature will allow users to access exclusive content for a subscription amount.
With the help of this new feature, creators will be able to earn money by providing exclusive content to their subscribers. Subscribers will have to pay a subscription amount to get access to that content.
"Exploring audience funding opportunities like ‘Super Follows’ will allow creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience and will incentivise them to continue creating content that their audience loves," Twitter told AFP.
While presenting the new features, Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter admitted that Twitter has been slow and less innovative in the past few years. But in future, Twitter has been thinking of launching new features and increasing its sources of income. Dorsey said that Twitter aims to double its total revenue to over $7.5 billion in 2023 with at least 315 million mDAU (monetisable daily active users).
The site has also been working on creating more ways for people to have conversations. This may include features like hosting a live audio discussion using ‘Spaces’ features, allowing people to share long format content using Revue, and a Newsletter publishing service, reported Reuters.
It is also working on a group like feature ‘communities’ for the people with similar interests. Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s head of consumer product, said creators will be able to customise communities, including setting and enforcing “social norms” beyond Twitter’s rules, reported Reuters.
