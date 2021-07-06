Twitter Row: Tharoor-Led Parl Panel to Meet Govt Officials Today

Congress ML Shashi Tharoor led parliamentary panel is slated to meet officials of the Information and Technology (IT) and Information and Broadcasting ministries at 4 pm on Tuesday, 6 July.

According to NDTV, the officials have been summoned by the panel to gather 'evidence' on matter pertaining to citizens' rights in the digital space.

Citing sources, NDTV further reported that Twitter's compliance with the IT Rules, 2021, is expected to be discussed at the meeting. Further, the official agenda of the meeting reportedly says: