Twitter Releases Happy Diwali Emoji Which Sparkles in Dark Mode

Festival celebrations and greetings have turned virtual this year with COVID-19 cases still rising across India. With just a few days to go for Diwali, Twitter India launched a new #HappyDiwali emoji to help people make that festive greeting extra special.

The new #HappyDiwali emoji is a lit-up diya kept on an extended palm. The Diya flame sparkles when the user switches to Dark Mode on their phone.

You can add the emoji to your tweets by using the following hashtags: #LightUpALife, #EkZindagiKaroRoshan, #HappyDiwali, #HappyDeepavali, #Diwali, #Deepavali, #दिवाली, #दीपावली, #शुभदीपावली, #શુભદિવાળી, #शुभदीपावळी, #শুভদীপাবলি, #ਦਿਵਾਲੀਮੁਬਾਰਕ, #ଶୁଭ ଦୀପାବଳି, #దీపావళిశుభాకాంక్షలు, #தீபாவளிநல்வாழ்த்துக்கள், #ದೀಪಾವಳಿಹಬ್ಬದಶುಭಾಷಯಗಳು, and #ദീപാവലിആശംസകള്‍.