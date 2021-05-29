Twitter May Soon Introduce Facebook-Like Reactions for Tweets
Twitter could soon launch reaction emojis like ‘cheer’, ‘hmm’, ‘sad’, ‘haha’.
Micro-blogging platform Twitter is reportedly working on a number of new reaction emojis. According to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the tech giant could introduce new emojis as tweet reactions. Up until now, Twitter only has a 'like' option for tweets.
But soon, the company could launch reactions like ‘cheer’, ‘hmm’, ‘sad’, ‘haha’.
Social media giant Facebook was the first one to introduce reactions in 2016. As per the leak, Twitter's 'sad' and 'haha' are likely to be same as that of Facebook's, but 'cheer' and 'hmm' are going to be the new additions. The leak also shows that Twitter may not include 'angry' reaction emoji.
Earlier in March 2021, a Twitter user also posted about the survey he took where the company asked him to choose between different reaction sets. When asked to comment on the same, Twitter told The Verge that it is “always exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations.”
Other Features
Twitter recently launched its Clubhouse-like group audio chat feature 'Spaces'. Earlier in May, it also introduce 'Tip Jar' feature, which allows creators to earn money by adding their digital payment accounts to their bio. However, as of now, only a limited group of people around the world who use Twitter in English can add Tip Jar to their profile.
(With inputs from The Verge)
