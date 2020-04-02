YouTube To Launch Short-Video Making App to Rival TikTok: Report

Before TikTok came into the picture YouTube used to be the big boss of video content on the internet.

The phenomenal growth of amateur short-videos has skyrocketed the number of content creators and consumers online and that has forced YouTube’s hand to come up with its own solution to offer a short-video platform.

According to reports by The Information, YouTube will be launching a video platform called “Shorts” to take on TikTok in its own game.