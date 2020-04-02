YouTube To Launch Short-Video Making App to Rival TikTok: Report
Before TikTok came into the picture YouTube used to be the big boss of video content on the internet.
The phenomenal growth of amateur short-videos has skyrocketed the number of content creators and consumers online and that has forced YouTube’s hand to come up with its own solution to offer a short-video platform.
According to reports by The Information, YouTube will be launching a video platform called “Shorts” to take on TikTok in its own game.
Shorts will enable users to upload short videos on their feed and they will also be able to use YouTube’s library of license-free music on those videos.
TikTok allows users to use only selected number of music tracks on their videos and they can create multiple versions using the same track.
TikTok has seen tremendous growth in the past couple of years, almost 125 percent according to a January App Annie report. It has a user base that has crossed 100 million and amassed around 842 million first time downloaders on iOS and Android.
This isn’t the first time that YouTube has gone after an app that is gaining popularity online. It has already introduced an Instagram Stories-like feature on its platform.
If you take into account the massive user base that YouTube has and also the abundant music licensing it possesses, it’s no surprise that YouTube is moving into the short-video creation space.
