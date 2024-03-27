Xiaomi SU7 EV Launch Date, 28 March: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Xiaomi is all set to launch its first ever electric car on Thursday, 28 March 2024. The Xiaomi EV SU7 will arrive in China in three variants, including SU7, SU7 PRO and SU7 MAX. According to several online reports, the forthcoming Xiaomi SU7 EV will compete in the market with the likes of BMW i4, BYD Seal, and Tesla Model 3, and more.
According to an official statement released by the Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun on X (formerly Twitter), "Three years ago, I announced that Xiaomi was going to enter the EV market. This is my final new venture – I am putting my reputation on the line to fight for a vision I deeply believed in. Over the past three years, I have faced countless challenges. But one thing remained constant in my heart: an unwavering determination to keep #Drivingforward. This will be a momentous first step for Xiaomi EV, a battle I’ve set out to conquer. To our global fans, I’m inviting all of you to join me for the #XiaomiEVLaunch livestream on March 28th."
Xiaomi EV Launch Date
The Xiaomi EV SU7 will be launched in China on Thursday, 28 March 2024.
Xiaomi SU7 EV Price
The expected price of Xiaomi EV SU7 in China is less than 5 lakh yuan (about 58 lakh rupees).
Xiaomi SU7 EV: Design and Specifications (Expected)
Following is the list of specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi SU7 electric car.
New McLaren inspired front design on the exterior side.
Completely battery powered, with a driving range between 628 to 800 kilometers.
Alloy wheels available in variants of 245/45 R19 and 245/40 R20 tires.
The EV will be revealed in ocean blue color variant.
Overall slim and sleek design.
Anticipated to offer better acceleration than EVs of Tesla and Porsche.
Panoramic glass sunroof.
Parking Aids include Front and rear sensors, 360 camera, reversing camera, Automatic Parking Assistance System.
Li-ion LFP battery (400V type).
Heated and ventilated front seats.
