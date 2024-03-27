Xiaomi SU7 EV Launch Date, 28 March: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Xiaomi is all set to launch its first ever electric car on Thursday, 28 March 2024. The Xiaomi EV SU7 will arrive in China in three variants, including SU7, SU7 PRO and SU7 MAX. According to several online reports, the forthcoming Xiaomi SU7 EV will compete in the market with the likes of BMW i4, BYD Seal, and Tesla Model 3, and more.

According to an official statement released by the Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun on X (formerly Twitter), "Three years ago, I announced that Xiaomi was going to enter the EV market. This is my final new venture – I am putting my reputation on the line to fight for a vision I deeply believed in. Over the past three years, I have faced countless challenges. But one thing remained constant in my heart: an unwavering determination to keep #Drivingforward. This will be a momentous first step for Xiaomi EV, a battle I’ve set out to conquer. To our global fans, I’m inviting all of you to join me for the #XiaomiEVLaunch livestream on March 28th."