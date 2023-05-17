Wordle 698 Answer for Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 18 May 2023

The Wordle 698 answer for today, Thursday, 18 May 2023, is updated on the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com. You can solve the answer for today and get a score easily. Well, solving the puzzles will be easy if you use the right tips and tricks. Most pro players have formed certain tricks that they use every time to solve the word. This helps them to get the scores on most days and become winners.
You can try solving Wordle 698 answer for today, Thursday, 18 May, by going through the hints stated by us. The hints and clues help players to use their chances only when they are sure. They do not waste their chances by guessing the wrong alphabet. Remember, you have to try saving your chances in the online word game.
Players who are able to guess the final word and save their chances in the game, get the score for the day. Online hints on different platforms help players to a great extent.
You should also try guessing the vowels in the word. Sometimes, knowing the vowels help players to find the solution in no time. You have to be cautious while playing the game.
Wordle 698 Hints and Clues: 18 May 2023
Wordle 698 hints and clues for today, Thursday, 18 May 2023, are stated here for all our readers waiting to know them:
The word for today begins with S.
The next letter in the term for Thursday is H.
One vowel is present in the word of the day.
The word for today ends with the alphabet N.
Wordle 698 Word of the Day for Today: 18 May 2023
Congratulations to everyone who got the score today. Players who are not here for the solution should stop reading immediately. We will state the answer now so it is best you don't read ahead.
Readers who are here to cross-check their solution can keep reading till the end.
Wordle 698 word of the day for today, Thursday, 18 May 2023, is stated here for the players:
SHORN
You should keep an eye on this space for all the hints and clues every day. We will help you learn the terms daily.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)