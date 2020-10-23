WhatsApp is Bringing Video & Voice Calling Features for Desktop

WhatsApp Web has changed the way we interact on the messaging platform and the comfort of not having to pick your phone up every time you have to message is the reason WhatsApp for desktop is one the most widely-used messaging platform.

To make sure that WhatsApp users continue to have a seamless experience, the company is rolling out voice and video calls for the desktop version as per a WABetainfo report.

The feature is currently in its developmental stage and will be out soon.