WhatsApp Could Let You Use Same Number On Multiple Devices: Report

WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging application in the world which connects billions of users on its platform. The app has recently been undergoing a lot of updates as the Facebook-owned platform is adding more features on a regular basis.

As per WABetainfo, a portal that tracks all the latest updates on WhatsApp, users might soon be able to use the application on more than one device with the same number via multi-device support.

WABetainfo discovered the signs of multi-device support for WhatsApp back in November 2019 when the feature was posted as being tested on iOS.