WhatsApp Could Let You Use Same Number On Multiple Devices: Report
WhatsApp multi-device support will let you use the app of more than one device with the same number.
WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging application in the world which connects billions of users on its platform. The app has recently been undergoing a lot of updates as the Facebook-owned platform is adding more features on a regular basis.
As per WABetainfo, a portal that tracks all the latest updates on WhatsApp, users might soon be able to use the application on more than one device with the same number via multi-device support.
WABetainfo discovered the signs of multi-device support for WhatsApp back in November 2019 when the feature was posted as being tested on iOS.
How Multi-Device Support Could Feature Could Look
The most recent beta release of the app has shown that the feature will be found under the category of ‘Linked Devices’ in the app’s overflow menu. This replaces the WhatsApp Web option that’s currently there.
When you click on the option, you’ll see all the linked devices you have on the particular number.
What’s a bit strange is that the wording on the app’s interface suggests that the linked devices will only offer support for the “browser, computer or Facebook portal.” It is possible that smartphone will be added later.
Support For Up To Four Devices
As per the report, the multi-device feature is said to offer support for only four devices. What is concerning is that we do not know if the desktop login will be considered a device.
Currently, there has been no limit set on the number of devices that can be linked via WhatsApp Web, however, this new update could set a cap on that number.
Here’s What We Don’t Know
Since there is fair amount of time for the feature to be rolled out, there are some questions around it that we are still hunting answers for.
One of the biggest questions is that will the feature need a primary device to stay connected with WhatsApp for the others to work? Like on WhatsApp Web, if you do not have connectivity on your phone the web service also doesn’t work. Will it be the same with multi-device?
Also, will this be a paid service since WhatsApp is allowing you to use more than one device for a user?
Currently, Telegram messaging app allows users to run it on multiple devices using just a single number. This feature from WhatsApp could also woo the Telegram userbase.
There is no specific timeline of when the feature will be rolled out in the final version of the app although its arrival in 2020 seems unlikely.
