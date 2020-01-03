Indians Sent Over 20 Billion WhatsApp Messages on New Year’s Eve
With the end of 2019, millions of people were expected to send messages to their friends and family across the globe using WhatsApp. And now the Facebook-owned messaging app has confirmed that in India alone over 20 billion messages were sent from the app on New Year’s eve.
And if that’s astounding enough then the company said, a record-breaking 100 billion messages were sent globally via the private messaging app on New Year's Eve. In WhatsApp's 10-year history, 31 December, 2019 saw more messages sent than on any previous day, the company mentioned in its statement.
WhatsApp has over 40 crore (400 million) users in India, which makes the reported figure even more impressive.
WhatsApp data also showed that out of the 100 billion messages sent, more than 12 billion were picture messages sent around the world on New Year's Eve.
It seems fair to assume that a very large number of the messages sent on 31 December were wishing someone a ‘Happy New Year'.
The top 5 most popular WhatsApp features with its users worldwide over the course of 2019 were text messaging, status, picture messaging, calling and voice notes, it mentioned in the statement.
