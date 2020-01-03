Indians Sent Over 20 Billion WhatsApp Messages on New Year’s Eve

With the end of 2019, millions of people were expected to send messages to their friends and family across the globe using WhatsApp. And now the Facebook-owned messaging app has confirmed that in India alone over 20 billion messages were sent from the app on New Year’s eve.

And if that’s astounding enough then the company said, a record-breaking 100 billion messages were sent globally via the private messaging app on New Year's Eve. In WhatsApp's 10-year history, 31 December, 2019 saw more messages sent than on any previous day, the company mentioned in its statement.