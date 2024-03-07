Vivo V30 & Vivo V30 Pro Launched in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

Tech giant Vivo has finally launched its most anticipated V-series smartphones in India today on Thursday, 7 March 2024. Two handsets including Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro were revealed at the launch event. As revealed by the company, the Vivo V30 smartphone will be slimmest phone of 2024, and will flaunt some amazing key features and specifications like Funtouch OS 14, Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 processor, 12 GB + 256 GB storage, studio quality aura light, and more.

The recently launched Vivo V30 series will be available in four color variants, including black, green, white, and aqua. Let us check out the confirmed features, specifications, price, sale date, and other details of Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro in India below.