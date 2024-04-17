Vivo T3x 5G Launch Today: Check Features, Specifications, Price, Sale and More

Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone Vivo T3x 5G in India today on Wednesday, 17 April 2024. Ahead of the official launch, several key features and specifications of the handset have been revealed by the company through teasers. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, and will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

According to the company, Vivo T3x 5G will be priced in India under Rs 15,000. It is anticipated to be the fastest smartphone in the segment. Vivo T3x will flaunt a slim design with a thickness of 0.799 cm. It will be available in the country in two color options, including celestial green and crimson bliss. Let us check out the Vivo T3x 5G launch date, time, price, features, specifications, sale, and other details below.