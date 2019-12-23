Twitter Warns Indian Users About Data Breach, Update the App Now

Twitter has alerted its users in India of a possible data breach, that is likely to have compromised their login details. The micro-blogging platform has been sending alert update to its users in the country via an email notification, asking them to update the app on mobile at the earliest.

The breach has not been officially confirmed by Twitter, as it is unsure whether such an incident has taken place or not. But it did inform through this post on Saturday that suggests, a vulnerability in the Android app “could have allowed a bad actor to see nonpublic account information or to control your account (i.e., send Tweets or Direct Messages).”

The problem is not confined to the Indian market, and it is likely that Twitter has reached out to all its users across the globe.