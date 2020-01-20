Here’s How Truecaller Sends ID Alerts Before a Call Reaches You

How many of you have noticed getting caller ID alerts on your mobile, even before the phone rings? That’s because, Truecaller is now giving you the caller information prior to the call making its way through to yours, using Wi-Fi or data.

The company, known for its caller ID service on mobile, is calling it the Call Alerts feature, and it was first announced back in November last year. We all know how inefficient mobile networks can be in our country, so much that telcos have resorted to offering Wi-Fi calling feature for its users, and Truecaller is doing the same for its app now.

Getting a call alert and even getting to know who’s calling you, is a trick that you probably didn’t know will ever happen but with the call alert feature that’s exactly what the users are getting.