Free Multiplayer Games You Can Play With Friends During Lockdown

You’re spending a lot more hours at home with the whole “social distancing” protocol in effect. There’s not much to do around the house apart from binge-watching a couple of shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

But seriously, for how long can you do that?

The online multiplayer gaming sector is booming right now amid the lockdown and more people are getting into multiplayer gaming to kill time at home.

So, here’s a look at some of the top free multiplayer games for smartphones, PC and consoles you can play with your friends and family.