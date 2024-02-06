Telegram Saved Messages & One-Time Voice and Video Messages Rolling Out; Details

Telegram received an update recently that has improved the instant messaging platform for users. The new features will help users enjoy a seamless experience on the messaging app. The most notable feature among all the updates is Saved Messages 2.0. It helps users to filter and customise going through the saved texts, media, and other links. One should note that Telegram also added several new features this month, including One-Time Voice and Video Messages and pause and resume recordings.

If you want to know about all the new features on Telegram, you have to read till the end. The instant messaging platform has also introduced Read Time in private chats, a new design for shared contacts, and other features recently. One should note that the update is being rolled out for Android and iOS versions of the app.