Now Spotify in India Will Let You Play Ed Sheeran & Coldplay Songs

Spotify users in India have relied on a limited catalogue of artists on the platform since its launch in 2019. But that situation is going to change in the coming days, as the music streaming giant has finally got the rights to publish content that belongs to the Warner Music Group.

Both the companies have renewed their global licensing partnership which ensures music catalogues from popular artists like Ed Sheeran and Coldplay among others will now be available to Spotify users in the country.

“Spotify and Warner Music Group are pleased to announce a renewed global licensing partnership. This expanded deal covers countries where Spotify is available today, as well as additional markets,” Spotify said in its statement.