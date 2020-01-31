SpiceJet Breach Has Exposed Data of 1.2 Million Users: Report

A data breach has hit one of India's largest privately-held carriers, SpiceJet, affecting 1.2 million passengers in the country.

Security researchers who first revealed the data breach told TechCrunch that they gained access to the carrier's systems by brute-forcing the system's easily guessable password.

The private information of more than 1.2 million passengers were contained on an unencrypted database backup file of SpiceJet's systems, according to the report.

The details that the security researchers got access to as part of what they described as their "ethical hacking" efforts included the passenger's name, their phone number, email address and their date of birth.