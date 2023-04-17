SpaceX's First Starship Launch Today: When & Where to Watch the Launch Live

SpaceX has also conducted several tests of Starship's first stage, or the Super Heavy rocket. These tests include the complex static fires that resulted in a full-duration 31-Raptor engine test in February 2023. SpaceX set a record for the largest number of simultaneous rocket engine ignitions in history.

The launch and catch tower is 146 meters tall and is able to support vehicle integration, launch and catch of the Super Heavy rocket. SpaceX will not attempt a vertical landing of Starship or a catch of the Super Heavy booster for the first orbital flight test.

The Starship system represents a fully reusable transportation system and can carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond,, making it the world's most powerful launch vehicle ever.

The Starship system is 120 meters tall, 9 meters in diameter, and a has a payload capacity of 100 to 150 metric tons. It can carry up to 150 metric tons fully reusable and 250 metric tons expendable, meaning it can carry an extra weight of 250 tons.

The first stage of the Starship launch system is called Super Heavy which is fully reusable, powered by 33 Raptor engines using sub-cooled liquid methane and liquid oxygen. It will re-enter Earth's atmosphere to land back at the launch site.

Super Heavy is 69 meters tall, nine meters in diameter, and has a propellant capacity of 3,400 tonnes.

According to SpaceX, the Starship system is the most powerful launch system and can carry up to 100 people on long-duration, interplanetary flights.