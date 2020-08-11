The Inevitable Smartphone Slump: Q2 2020 Sees New Lows for Mobiles

The smartphone industry recorded its worst Q2 performance with worldwide smartphone shipments dropping by 16 percent year over year (YoY) in 2020.

According to mobile phone tracker, International Data Corporation (IDC), the Indian smartphone market took a 50.6 percent drop in the second quarter of 2020 with 18.4 million shipments in Q2 2020 compared to 36.8 million units at the same time last year.

The nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest reasons for this slowdown. However, IDC expects the market to show signs of recovery in the second half of 2020.