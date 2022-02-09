Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Live: S22 Series, Tab S8 Prices & Specs Announced
The S22 Ultra model is also expected to be a spiritual successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note series.
Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event went live on Wednesday at 8:30 pm. You can watch the event below or on Samsung's official website and YouTube channel.
The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones has been unveiled during the event, succeeding the S21 series released last year. The lineup includes three models – Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Ultra model is the spiritual successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note series, with a built in S Pen. The new Galaxy Tab S8 series has also been unveiled.
Galaxy S22 Series Gets Four Years of OS Updates
Samsung announced that it will be giving four years of Android OS updates to the Galaxy S22 series. This means that the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, which launch with Android 12 today, will be supported all the way till Android 16.
Galaxy Tab S8 Series Announced
The regular variant gets the smallest 11-inch display. The Galaxy Tab S8+ sports a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The Ultra model features a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display. All models get 120Hz refresh rate.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has 13-megapixel and 6-megapixel dual rear cameras. It also works seamlessly with Windows PC. Users will further get 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and S Pen compatibility.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will start at $1099. The Galaxy Tab S8 will start at $899, while the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 will start at $699.
Galaxy S22 Series Prices Announced
Samsung announced the price tags of the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. The S22 is priced at $799, the S22+ is priced at $999, while the S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 for the base 128GB storage and 8GB RAM option.
108MP Camera with ‘Nightography’ for S22 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 108MP main camera with an advanced Nightography camera feature. The camera will take in more light by opening up the shutter while image stabilization technology maintains the sharpness of the photo.
