Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Live: S22 Series, Tab S8 Prices & Specs Announced

Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event went live on Wednesday at 8:30 pm. You can watch the event below or on Samsung's official website and YouTube channel.

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones has been unveiled during the event, succeeding the S21 series released last year. The lineup includes three models – Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Ultra model is the spiritual successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note series, with a built in S Pen. The new Galaxy Tab S8 series has also been unveiled.