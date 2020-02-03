Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phone Hands-On Video Leaked, to Launch Soon
With less than 10 days to go for Samsung to unveil its second foldable phone in the market, we’ve got our first look video of the Galaxy Z Flip, which will be announced alongside the Galaxy S series later this month.
The South Korean giant is hosting its Unpacked event on 12 February, but we don’t have to wait that long to get our first glimpse of the latest foldable device. The video below has attracted a lot of attention from the enthusiasts, and as you can see, the Galaxy Z Flip is going to be a handful.
The phone comes equipped with a tall screen profile, sized at over 6.7-inch but we feel the device has a wide design and with its screen, using the phone in one hand might prove to be cumbersome.
With the video going viral (over 2 million views), people on social media have given their take on the design and look of the Galaxy Z Flip.
Some people are talking about its similarities with the Nintendo Game Boy the popular gaming console from yesteryear's.
In terms of the details, the phone gets a 6.7-inch foldable OLED display with support for 1080 pixels resolution. There’s another screen on the outside which will measure at 1.06-inch and this will also be an OLED panel to get notifications.
It will be powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, which is just one generation older than the recently launched Snapdragon 865. It will be running on Android, which is also the case with the Moto Razr.
Galaxy Z Flip will pack three cameras; two on the outside and one inside the flip. As for the pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip, multiple reports suggest Samsung will keep it below the $1,000 bracket.
