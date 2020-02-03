Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phone Hands-On Video Leaked, to Launch Soon

With less than 10 days to go for Samsung to unveil its second foldable phone in the market, we’ve got our first look video of the Galaxy Z Flip, which will be announced alongside the Galaxy S series later this month.

The South Korean giant is hosting its Unpacked event on 12 February, but we don’t have to wait that long to get our first glimpse of the latest foldable device. The video below has attracted a lot of attention from the enthusiasts, and as you can see, the Galaxy Z Flip is going to be a handful.