New Samsung Galaxy S20 Series & Z Flip Foldable Phone Launched

Samsung has launched the 2020 lineup of its flagship Galaxy series with the S20, S20+ and the S20 Ultra. All three devices are 5G ready and will be available starting 6 March in global markets.

The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and the S20 Ultra have been priced at $999 (Rs 71,250 approx.), $1,199(Rs 85,550 approx.) and $1,399(Rs 99,778 approx.) respectively.

The South-Korean tech giant also launched its second foldable device dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip at the event. The phone folds vertically (like the new Moto Razr) and has been priced at $1,380 (Rs 97,778 approx.).

Samsung also launched the new Galaxy Buds+ wireless headphones at $149 (Rs 10,600 approx.). Samsung also announced that it has dropped the price of the existing Galaxy S10 series.

It is expected that all of these devices will be launched in India soon.