New Samsung Galaxy S20 Series & Z Flip Foldable Phone Launched
Samsung has launched the 2020 lineup of its flagship Galaxy series with the S20, S20+ and the S20 Ultra. All three devices are 5G ready and will be available starting 6 March in global markets.
The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and the S20 Ultra have been priced at $999 (Rs 71,250 approx.), $1,199(Rs 85,550 approx.) and $1,399(Rs 99,778 approx.) respectively.
The South-Korean tech giant also launched its second foldable device dubbed the Galaxy Z Flip at the event. The phone folds vertically (like the new Moto Razr) and has been priced at $1,380 (Rs 97,778 approx.).
Samsung also launched the new Galaxy Buds+ wireless headphones at $149 (Rs 10,600 approx.). Samsung also announced that it has dropped the price of the existing Galaxy S10 series.
It is expected that all of these devices will be launched in India soon.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 6.7-inch foldable display that also sports a multi-tasking feature where you can use the bottom half of the phone for other functions when the phone is half folded.
The phone also comes with a very small navigation display on the front which can be used as a viewfinder to click selfies or read notifications.
The Z Flip is expected to come with a Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8GB of RAM.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
This is Samsungs ultimate flagship which comes with the best hardware onboard. It comes with a whopping 108-megapixel sensor on the rear camera and also a zoom lens that capable of 100x times digital zoom. This phone is capable of recording videos in 8K resolution.
It comes with a 6.9-inch QHD+ display and will be powered by the Qualcomm or Exynos flagship processor. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports both fast and wireless charging.
The S20 Ultra offers support for 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.
Samsung Galaxy S20 & S20+
The two new Galaxy devices come with a redesigned back which houses an advanced camera system that Samsung says is the best ever on a Samsung device.
The Galaxy S20 comes with a 6.2-inch QHD+ display along with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. Both phones sport a 120Hz refresh rate display but you can only use it in full HD+ resolution.
The S20+ has a ToF camera in addition to the three cameras as seen on the S20.
Both the S20 and the S20+ are powered either by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC or the Exynos 990 SoC and will come with expandable storage up to 1.5TB.
The Indian market in all probability is expected to receive the Exynos version of the phone. Both
Both come with a 10-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera.
Also, the Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 4,000mAh battery while the S20+ has a bigger 4,500mAh battery.
