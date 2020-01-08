Jio Lets You Make Voice & Video Calls Over Wi-Fi on iOS & Android

Reliance Jio is the latest telecom operator in India to offer support for voice and videos calls over any Wi-Fi network for its users. The company claims its feature is compatible with over 150 devices available in the market, which includes both Android as well as iOS.

Jio is the second telco after Airtel to support the feature, which can be accessed without downloading any app and you don’t need to pay anything extra either. To make it easier for the users to enable this feature, Jio has given a step-by-step guide which is available on Jio.com/wificalling.

The company has also mentioned that unlike Airtel, its users can also make video calls using the Wi-Fi calling feature, which sounds rather strange, as video calls wouldn’t anyways work without the internet.