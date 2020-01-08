Jio Lets You Make Voice & Video Calls Over Wi-Fi on iOS & Android
Jio is bringing this feature to over 150 handsets in the country.
Jio is bringing this feature to over 150 handsets in the country.

Jio Lets You Make Voice & Video Calls Over Wi-Fi on iOS & Android

Reliance Jio is the latest telecom operator in India to offer support for voice and videos calls over any Wi-Fi network for its users. The company claims its feature is compatible with over 150 devices available in the market, which includes both Android as well as iOS.

Jio is the second telco after Airtel to support the feature, which can be accessed without downloading any app and you don’t need to pay anything extra either. To make it easier for the users to enable this feature, Jio has given a step-by-step guide which is available on Jio.com/wificalling.

The company has also mentioned that unlike Airtel, its users can also make video calls using the Wi-Fi calling feature, which sounds rather strange, as video calls wouldn’t anyways work without the internet.

The steps are quite simple if you have iPhone, and all you have to do is, head over to Settings, click on Phone and enable the ‘WiFi calling’ option. It’s worth noting that enabling Wi-Fi calling will send details like ‘country where the network connection was made’, ‘mobile subscriber identity’ and ‘your town details’ to the service provider (in this case, Jio).

This is how you can enable Wi-Fi calling on iPhone.
(Photo: iPhone screen grab)

Jio says the Jio Wi-Fi Calling will be enabled pan-India between 7 and 16 January, 2020 so keep an eye for any update on your phone that lets you make use of this feature.

In comparison to this, Airtel’s WiFi calling was launched with its availability limited to the Delhi-NCR region, but now it is available in other states also. But unlike Jio, Airtel pointed out the feature only works for existing Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband users.

The telco had also confirmed that mobile devices from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung and OnePlus among others will let you voice calls over Wi-Fi, with more names to be added in the near future.

