Reliance Jio Bharat Phone Launched at Rs 999: Features, Specs, Plans, and More

The tech giant Reliance Jio on Monday, 3 July 2023 released its JioBharat phone at Rs 999 with amazing tariff plans. The main motive behind the launch of this handset is to promote transition from 2G to 4G network in India. On 7 July 2023, the company will start the beta trial for the first one million JioBharat phones across 6500 tehsils.
According to an official statement by Akash Ambani, Chairman, of Reliance Jio, "6 years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few."
The budget-friendly Jio Bharat device was launched as an important component of 2G Mukt Bharat with a vision to make internet-enabled phones available to everyone in the country, especially to the ones who cannot afford it.
"The new Jio Bharat phone is at the centre of innovation, and it continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for different segments of users with meaningful, real-life use cases," Akash Ambani said in a statement.
Jio Bharat Phone: Features and Specs
Here is the list of some features and specs of the recently launched Jio Bharat Phone.
A 1.77-inch QVGA TFT screen.
Inexpensive and budget friendly.
HD calling.
UPI payment facility using JioPay.
Access to OTT services like Jio Cinema and Jio Saavn.
Lowest priced internet-enabled phone under Rs 999.
4G connectivity.
Removable 1000mAh battery.
A bright torch.
Radio.
A 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting earphones.
0.3MP camera for clicking pictures.
Jio Bharat Phone: Tariffs and Plans
The handset arrives with a monthly plan of Rs 123 that is valid till 28 days. This plan offers users a 14GB data and unlimited calling. There is also a yearly plan of Rs 1234 that provides unlimited calling services along with 14GB data per month.
