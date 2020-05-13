PUBG Mobile recently received the 0.18.0 update last week that brought along with it some cool features and weapons to the game.Now the popular battle royale game has introduced the new Royal Pass Season 13 which comes with a Toy Playground theme adding new costumers and character animations.The new season also adds a brand new male character, Andy, whose ability is to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns.PUBG 0.18.0 Update: New Guns, Changes to Miramar Map and MoreThe new Royale Pass brings the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, Vector Skin, four new emotes, and much more. Out of these new items, Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger unlocks at Rank 50 and the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100.In addition to the above, there is also a Puppet Agent outfit that comes in three forms, which players shuffle between in the game using the wardrobe option. Reaching the highest rank will upgrade this outfit to mythic rarity.The elite Royale Pass costs 600 UC, and the elite upgrade plus Royale Pass is 1,800 UC. If players do not wish their Royale Pass, then they can complete the free Royale Pass missions and unlock the rewards.New PUBG Update Adds RageGear Mode, Snow Paradise Map & MoreThe biggest update that you will see in Season 13 is the change to the PUBG Mobile’s Miramar map. The map now features new landscapes, housing areas roads, and resources. There are also new weapons, UI changes, new currency, and skins, added with the latest update. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.