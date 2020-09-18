Google Removes Paytm from Play Store over Policy Violations

Google has removed the Paytm app from the Google Play Store for repeatedly violating its gambling policies, reported TechCrunch.

Paytm is the largest digital wallet in India, with over 50 million monthly active users. It also competes with Google Pay as a digital payment option.

The Quint has reached out to Paytm and are awaiting a response from them on the ban. However, the app took to Twitter to inform its users that their money is in safe hands.