OnePlus Pad Price Confirmed in India: Features, Specs, Pre-Order Date, and More

Tech giant OnePlus launched the first ever tablet 'OnePlus Pad' in the country earlier this year at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event alongside OnePlus 11 Pro. However, the company had not revealed the price, pre-order, and sale date so far. OnePlus has now officially announced the price and sale date of the OnePlus Pad in India along with the pre-order details.

The OnePlus pad is currently available in India in two variants including 8GB & 128GB internal storage, and 12GB RAM & 256GB storage. The base model (8GB+128 GB) is available at a price of Rs 37,999 while the other model (12 GB+256GB) is available at a price of Rs 39,999.