OnePlus Teases Wireless Fast Charger, Could Launch With 8 Series

Most of you already know that OnePlus 8 series will support wireless charging this year, and now the company has teased its first wireless charger which will make its debut alongside the new phones next week.



The new product from OnePlus is called Warp Charge 30 Wireless, and they claim you can charge the supported OnePlus phone through this from 0 to 50 percent in only half an hour.

The details about the product have been detailed in this blog post on its forum by OnePlus, less than a week before the 8 series launches for global market. The prospect of OnePlus 8 series offering wireless charging support first came to everyone’s notice, when the company joined hands with the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) back in February this year.