OnePlus Teases Wireless Fast Charger, Could Launch With 8 Series
Most of you already know that OnePlus 8 series will support wireless charging this year, and now the company has teased its first wireless charger which will make its debut alongside the new phones next week.
The new product from OnePlus is called Warp Charge 30 Wireless, and they claim you can charge the supported OnePlus phone through this from 0 to 50 percent in only half an hour.
The details about the product have been detailed in this blog post on its forum by OnePlus, less than a week before the 8 series launches for global market. The prospect of OnePlus 8 series offering wireless charging support first came to everyone’s notice, when the company joined hands with the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) back in February this year.
Talking about its upcoming wireless charger, OnePlus says the device uses a highly effective charge pump which ensures a charge efficiency of 97 percent and makes sure the heat generation is in control. The company also pointed out, it is adopting a unique technology, which will ensure the charging voltage doesn’t go beyond the required level.
“This innovative technology enables real time communication between the wireless charger and the phone through a customized chip. The chip assists in controlling the charger’s current and voltage to maximize overall efficiency,” the blog post explains.
OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau has previously claimed that OnePlus will only support wireless charging when it can offer fast charging like its Warp technology and with this new teaser, it seems Lau and the company are ready to live up to their words.
We’re excited to know what the charger will cost in India and other countries, and whether the claimed speeds are delivered.
