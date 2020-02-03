PUBG Mobile Upcoming Update to Add New Erangel Map & Weapons

PUBG Mobile is set to receive a new update in the coming days which will add a new Erangel 2.0 map to the game along with new weapons and possibly upgraded vehicles.

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 is expected to be released between 15 and 20 February and will be approximately 300 MB in size.

This update is set to host a lot of features to improve gameplay as well.

PUBG Mobile has more than 200 million subscribers and almost 30 million active users globally. The game has a strong presence in India too with approximately 50 million player.