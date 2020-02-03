PUBG Mobile Upcoming Update to Add New Erangel Map & Weapons
PUBG Mobile is set to receive a new update in the coming days which will add a new Erangel 2.0 map to the game along with new weapons and possibly upgraded vehicles.
PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 is expected to be released between 15 and 20 February and will be approximately 300 MB in size.
This update is set to host a lot of features to improve gameplay as well.
PUBG Mobile has more than 200 million subscribers and almost 30 million active users globally. The game has a strong presence in India too with approximately 50 million player.
The update has arrived in the form of a beta version in the last month which revealed some of the key additions to be made to the final game. The biggest update to the game is expected to be the new Erangel 2.0 map which will include a secret base and will be similar to the PC version of the game.
The update will also allow players to throw items at their teammates which subsequently will allow them to carry more items at once.
There are also rumours that the update could add another class in EvoGround which will be a separate mode in the category.
An Extreme Cold mode is also expected to be added in the upcoming update which will test the survival skills of the players. The release is expected to include a Maserati skin for Dacia and a new 12-gauge shotgun.
