Major Bug in Firefox Browser Could Have Made Your PC Vulnerable

If you don’t use Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as the default web browser and Firefox is your choice then a new security vulnerability has been reported this week on TechCrunch, and Mozilla is asking its users to update to the latest version of the browser right away. The organisation shared this development on 8 January.

The issue was so serious that even the cybersecurity wing of the US Department of Homeland Security, which is called the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, had to intervene and urge users of the web browser to take action before it affects their system and they lose data if at all.

The vulnerability was found in the Firefox 72 version which allowed third-party actors to feed malicious code into a system through a web page on the browser and gain access to their machine.