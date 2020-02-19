Online Shopping Sites Selling Phones With Foreign Manuals: Report

Quite a lot of people have become accustomed to buying mobile phones in India, helping brands like Xiaomi, Vivo and Samsung to attain strong market share in the country. But a new survey report by Local Circles has managed to dig out some dirt that can be problematic for online shoppers as well as the companies.

According to its survey which had 23,000 responses, more than 14 percent from the sample size were shipped mobile phones with instruction manual in a foreign language in the box. This has been observed with people for the past two years, and the consumers are spread across Tier I, II and III cities of the country.

That’s not all, people also said they were able to buy phone models through online stores that have not been launched in the country.