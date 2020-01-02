Still Using a PC With Windows 7? You Need to Update Before 14 Jan
The year 2020 is here, and if you’re still using a laptop or a PC which is running on Windows 7, it’s time to make an OS upgrade.
Because from 14 January onwards, the version (Windows 7) will no longer get security support from Microsoft, and they have been talking about this development for over a year now.
But the company is clear that even though Windows 7 will continue to run on your system, it won’t be secure from possible malware or cyber attacks in the near future. Putting your device at a greater risk. So, in order to avoid such a situation, the company wants you to upgrade to Windows 10, which involves you investing in a device.
Having said that, the conditions put forth by Microsoft suggest if you have a device (originally running Windows 7) older than three years, it’s time to invest in a new Windows system.
While it is possible to install Windows 10 on your older device, it is not recommended. If your computer is more than three years old, it might be time to consider upgrading to a new device.
Now, this might put most people in a spot of bother, but we’d recommend you to check the health of your device from a nearby laptop store to know whether it would be able to run Windows 10 or not. If so, you don’t have to spend big on a new laptop right away.
And if you’re planning to upgrade to Windows 10, Microsoft advises you to back up all the files on the cloud (if you’re comfortable with that) or put it on an external storage drive.
Many of you might be wondering if Microsoft is letting people upgrade to Windows 10 for free. There was an offer to upgrade but that was only available when Windows 10 first released, and the option expired on 29 July 2016.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)