Still Using a PC With Windows 7? You Need to Update Before 14 Jan

The year 2020 is here, and if you’re still using a laptop or a PC which is running on Windows 7, it’s time to make an OS upgrade.

Because from 14 January onwards, the version (Windows 7) will no longer get security support from Microsoft, and they have been talking about this development for over a year now.

But the company is clear that even though Windows 7 will continue to run on your system, it won’t be secure from possible malware or cyber attacks in the near future. Putting your device at a greater risk. So, in order to avoid such a situation, the company wants you to upgrade to Windows 10, which involves you investing in a device.