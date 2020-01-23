MG Motors Launches ZS EV in India, Prices Start from Rs 20.88 Lakh
MG Motors has announced that its ZE EV electric SUV in India will be available from Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom). But just in case you’ve pre-booked the SUV before 17 January, the price comes down by a lakh, and for those buyers, the base variant of the electric SUV starts at Rs 19.88 lakh (ex-showroom).
If you’re looking to get the top model of the ZS EV, the price goes up to Rs 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it at par with the base pricing of the Hyundai Kona electric SUV. Some quick specs for the MG ZS EV, it comes with a 44.5 kWh battery that's good for a range of 340 Km (ARAI certified). It has a 141 bhp motor that puts out 353 Nm of torque driving the front wheels.
The company had started bookings few weeks back, asking prospective buyers to pay Rs 50,000 up front to book their unit and MG Motors claims to have received over 2,800 bookings in 27 days for the electric SUV.
With the pricing announced, it’s fair to say that MG Motors has managed to undercut its rival which is the Hyundai Kona, offering better value for the money. You can find out more about the ZS EV in The Quint’s first drive review over here:
In terms of basic details, the MG ZS EV comes equipped with a Type 2 charging socket and can be charged with multiple ways. A DC fast-charger would be able to juice it up to 80 percent in about 50 minutes. A home fast-charger (7.4 kW), which MG will set up for you when you buy the ZS EV can fully charge it in under 7 hours from empty. And then there's the standard 15 amp socket, which can charge it slowly to full in about 19 hours.
MG has tied up with various partners to set up the charging network for the ZS EV. Fortum and Delta are a couple of partners it is working with to set up the charging ecosystem for the ZS EV.
Just as in the MG Hector, the company has loaded the MG ZS EV with features. It looks and feels just like a premium SUV. It comes with a built-in SIM for internet connectivity (hence the Internet Inside badge). It has voice-activated commands, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play and Android Auto.
