MG Motors Launches ZS EV in India, Prices Start from Rs 20.88 Lakh

MG Motors has announced that its ZE EV electric SUV in India will be available from Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom). But just in case you’ve pre-booked the SUV before 17 January, the price comes down by a lakh, and for those buyers, the base variant of the electric SUV starts at Rs 19.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you’re looking to get the top model of the ZS EV, the price goes up to Rs 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it at par with the base pricing of the Hyundai Kona electric SUV. Some quick specs for the MG ZS EV, it comes with a 44.5 kWh battery that's good for a range of 340 Km (ARAI certified). It has a 141 bhp motor that puts out 353 Nm of torque driving the front wheels.