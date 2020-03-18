How to Keep Your Phones Infection-Free Amid Coronavirus Outbreak?
Coronavirus has become a global pandemic, affecting millions of lives and disrupting movement, travel and much more. People have been asked to adopt "social distancing" measures to avoid coming in contact with those affected.
But most of you might have missed out on another important thing – keeping your phones clean and disinfected. After all, this is a device that makes contact with your skin several times a day.
So, how does one disinfect a phone’s screen without having to spend too much money or visiting the service centre?
Here’e everything you should follow.
Disinfectant Wipes Are Good
Experts have suggested that using disinfectant wipes that contain 70 percent isopropyl alcohol to clean your phone screen is the best way forward. After all, this recommendation has been made by Apple itself, so it's safe to say, you're not taking a big risk here.
However, make sure the liquid doesn’t enter inside the phone which could severely damage its components. It’s strange to see that not many phone manufacturers are coming out with their support guidelines right now, giving assurances to the consumers about the durability of their phone’s screen.
Need to Remove Finger Smudges
Most phones these days are fingerprint magnets. This means you leave a lot of smudges on the phone that can transfer germs to your skin. The best way to clean the phone is to use a microfiber cloth. You can either wipe the phone using a screen cleaner or pour some water on the cloth and rub it on both sides of the phone.
Make sure you don’t spill the water on the phone (especially if it isn’t water resistant) which could damage the device, and no warranty will be applicable on that.
Removing Dust or Sludge
Not that you’ve cleaned the main parts of the phone, it’s time to make sure the edges of the phone, where you have the microphone or gaps which let the dust settle in, are also wiped clean.
Generally one would use something like a toothpick to clean those areas since a cloth will not make the required impact.
Water Resistant Phones Help
And finally, if you have one of those phones with an IP68 rating, it’s time to make them count. You can rinse them under running water and since thy don’t have any gaping holes, chances of water entering the phone are slim.
That doesn’t mean you dunk the phone inside a pool and wish that all the germs are removed in a second. That’s not how it works.
Never Use These for Cleaning
- Window cleaners
- Paper towel
- Makeup remover
- Vinegar
- Alcohol of any kind
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)