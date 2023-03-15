Jio Unveils Postpaid Family Plan at Rs 696 For Four Members; Benefits & Perks
People interested to use the new postpaid family plan can check the details here for 4 members plan of Rs 696
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Reliance Jio is one of India's biggest telecom operator and it has launched various prepaid and postpaid plan for its users with various perks and benefits. Now it has come up with the group postpaid plans for family of 4 members. It has launched four new Postpaid family Plans – Jio Plus. It will be available free of cost for the first month. As per Jio with a total monthly charge for the four post-paid connections under the family plan just at Rs 696 for four members.
Jio Plus monthly family plans start at Rs 399 per month and the additional three add-on connections will be available at Rs 99 per SIM. The total monthly charge for four post paid connections is Rs 696 for a family of four (Rs 399 + Rs 99 x 3). The effective monthly charge for a single family member would be Rs 174 per SIM, as Jio notified before.
Jio Postpaid Family Plan at Rs 696: Perks & Benefits
Jio had announced the benefits under the new postpaid plans as follows:
The family connection holders will be able to Share data with other family members
There would be no daily data limits.
The new users will be able to avail premium facilities like free OTT applications- Netflix, Amazon, JioTV and JioCinema.
In-flight connectivity while traveling abroad
India calling at Rs 1 per minute
WiFi calling on international roaming along with single international roaming plan for 129 countries.
The security deposit will be waived off for customers including JioFiber users, corporate employees, existing mobile postpaid users of other operators and credit card users of Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI.
How to Get Jio Postpaid Family Plan at Rs 696?
Give a missed call on 70000 70000, and start the process to get Jio Plus plans on WhatsApp
You will have to select the relevant option to get Security Deposit waiver
You can book free home delivery option for your SIM.
Make sure to get 3 more FAMILY SIMs for your family members during the home delivery
Pay the required processing fee of 99/SIM during activation
After the activation of the master family SIM, you can link the 3 family members.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.