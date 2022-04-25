It's Getting Serious: Musk Met With Twitter Execs Over Buyout Bid, Say Reports

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with executives from Twitter on Sunday, as the company's board takes a new look at his $43 billion buyout offer, reports suggest.

Twitter is "more open" to negotiating a deal than it had previously been, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Though there are issues to resolve, the two parties are "making progress" in hashing out a deal, which could be finalised within the week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.