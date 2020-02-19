India Will Have Over 900 Million Internet Users By 2023: Report

India will have over 907 million Internet users by 2023, accounting for 64 percent of the country's population, a Cisco report said this week.

Over half a billion people already use the Internet in India.

In India, there will be 966 million total mobile users by 2023, up from 763 million or 56 percent of the population in 2018, according to the "Cisco Annual Internet Report 2018-2023".

While smartphones will account for 38 percent (781 million) of all networked devices by 2023, connected TVs will account for 12 percent (255.8 million) of all networked devices, as per the projections. There will be 2.1 billion networked devices in the country by 2023, it added.