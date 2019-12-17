Instagram Introduces AI Feature to Warn Against Hurtful Captions

The "Caption Warning" feature is yet another step to prevent cyberbullying on Instagram.

Instagram in October rolled out "Restrict" feature globally that lets users stop people who bully them via offensive posts or abusive comments.

You can restrict someone by swiping left on a comment, through the Privacy tab in Settings, or directly on the profile of the account you intend to restrict.

"Once Restrict is enabled, comments on your posts from a person you have restricted will only be visible to that person," said the company.